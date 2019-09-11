Business Onne Port to reduce ship turnaround time – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The Onne Ports Complex in Rivers State is currently undergoing massive transformation to further reduce the ship turn around time.

Turn around time is the amount of time it takes to unload a ship or plane at …

onne port.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2NaUtI8

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top