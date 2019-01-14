Featured Thread #1
Lawyers in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, told Daily Independent about the inclusion of dead and retired judges in the list.
According to the newspaper, the group of concerned lawyers who declined being identified, faulted the list of the recently sworn in 250-tribunal members as parading over 10 names of dead and retired judges.
READ MORE
According to the newspaper, the group of concerned lawyers who declined being identified, faulted the list of the recently sworn in 250-tribunal members as parading over 10 names of dead and retired judges.
READ MORE