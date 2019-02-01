Politics Onnoghen : Appeal court vindicates Buhari – Vanguard News Nigeria

The ruling of the Court of Appeal that the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen face trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) is a vindication of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that the ruling vindicated the suspension …



