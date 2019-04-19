Politics Onnoghen case, victory for corruption fight – Presidency – P.M. News

#1
The Presidency says the war against corruption is all encompassing and not designed to persecute anyone for political or other reasons.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in statement reacting …



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2PkpF5D

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[25]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top