Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has hailed the judgment handed over to Walter Onnoghen, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, describing it as well-deserved.
In a chat with Daily Independent, Sagay said the …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2PhL7se
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a chat with Daily Independent, Sagay said the …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2PhL7se
Get More Nigeria Metro News