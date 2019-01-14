Politics Onnoghen: If Buhari Wants War, We Are Ready – PDP Chairman, Secondus – Nairaland

#1
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Sunday warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to plunge the nation into crisis saying his party is ready to resist him.

Mr Secondus’ statement came on the heels of the upcoming arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2QGwrSx

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
V-Connect

V-Connect

Member
#2
#2
This to inform the general public that individuals can order Dan-gote3xCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 1300 Naira per bag and Rice for 10,000 naira per bag. Transportation and offloading is 300 Naira,minimum for purchase is from 100 bags and above. kindly contact marketing manager Shehu Abubakar ON O 8 1 3 3 5 4 9 O 5 5 for booking and delivery. Note delivery takes two days and it's nationwide.When Strength matters,Choose 3X.PLEASE TELL OTHERS ABOUT THIS WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top