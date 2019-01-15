The National Industrial Court has issued a restraining order against the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) stopping it from proceeding with the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.
Mr Onnoghen is being prosecuted by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on six counts, for alleged …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VOe025
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mr Onnoghen is being prosecuted by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on six counts, for alleged …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VOe025
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]