Metro Onnoghen: Industrial Court issues restraining order against CCT – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The National Industrial Court has issued a restraining order against the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) stopping it from proceeding with the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Mr Onnoghen is being prosecuted by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on six counts, for alleged …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VOe025

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top