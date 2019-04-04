Walter Onnoghen, the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, has reacted to the tribunal judgement banning him from public office.Mr Onnoghen, accused of failing to declare some assets traced to him was convicted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja on Thursday.In convicting the top jurist, the tribunal invoked the full provision of Section 23 of the code of conduct law which allows it to remove Mr Onnoghen from office.When urged by the tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, to react to the judgement of the offence of which he was found guilty of, Onnoghen stood up in the dock, bowed and simply replied, “No comment.