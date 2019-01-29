Politics Onnoghen: Saraki, PDP plotting to impeach Buhari – Amaechi’s ally, Eze – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
An associate of the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and former spokesman of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, says Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are plotting to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chieftain of the All …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RUHihe

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top