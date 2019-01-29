An associate of the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and former spokesman of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, says Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are plotting to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.
The chieftain of the All …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RUHihe
Get More Nigeria Political News
The chieftain of the All …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RUHihe
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]