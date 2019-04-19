Metro Onnoghen Should Have Resigned Honorably Instead Of Fighting Dirty, Says Sagay – Sahara Reporters

#1
Itse Sagay, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Anti-Corruption, says Walter Onnoghen, the convicted former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) should have resigned earlier, instead of fighting dirty.

In interview with New Telegraph, Sagay said Onnoghen should not …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2PgrYXF

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top