Itse Sagay, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Anti-Corruption, says Walter Onnoghen, the convicted former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) should have resigned earlier, instead of fighting dirty.
In interview with New Telegraph, Sagay said Onnoghen should not …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2PgrYXF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In interview with New Telegraph, Sagay said Onnoghen should not …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2PgrYXF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]