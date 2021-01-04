Chinedu Iroka
Onyeali-Ikpe assumes duties as MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank - New Telegraph
The new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc., Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, whose tenure formally commenced on January 1, 2021, has assumed duties, becoming the 4th chief executive and first female to occupy the position since the inception of the bank in 1988. She...
www.newtelegraphng.com