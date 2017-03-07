Submit Post Advertise

    Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has reportedly asked Nigerians to disregard the travel warning issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

    Acording to Daily Trust, Onyeama said there are no reports of Nigerians being turned back at any US airport.

    He added that he had spoken to the US ambassador to Nigeria and high level US officials who said nothing of such had happened.
     
