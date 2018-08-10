Place your Ad here for $135.00 per Week!

Sports Onyekuru, Ezenwa Hit Eagles’ Seychelles Camp Early – Olisa.tv

#1
Turkey-based forward Henry Onyekuru will be the first player to arrive at the Super Eagles’ Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa, Victoria today as Nigeria opens camp for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Pirates of Seychelles.

Galatasaray’s Onyekuru is scheduled to land in at 11am …



read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2wyxxII

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[16]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top