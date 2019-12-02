On the 23rd of November, 2019, Allen Ifechukwu Athan Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace was charged with 27 counts of money laundering by one U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. Mr. Byung said that Onyema moved more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplane....
