The Ife traditional council has lost a prominent chief, the third-in-command to the Ooni of Ife, Lowa Adimula, Oba Joseph Ijaodola. A source close to the palace told PUNCH that Ijaodola died on Friday evening at about 100 years of age. The palace had yet to officially announce the demise of the traditional chief because some rites had to be performed before the news of his death would be made public. Before his death, Ijaodola was said to have been installed as the Lowa Adimula during the reign of Oba Adesoji Aderemi and he witnessed the installation and death of Oba Okunade Sijuwade. He also led the delegation of the Ife Traditional Council to Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola in 2015 to debunk the death of Oba Sijuwade. But the death rumour was eventually confirmed after certain passage rites had been performed.