Submit Post Advertise

Metro Ooni Of Ife Reportedly Ends Marriage With Olori Wuraola

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 15, 2017 at 9:56 AM. Views count: 2

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi's marriage to his wife Olori Wuraola has crashed after just 17 months, LindaIkeji'sblog reports.

    According to the popular gist blog, the marriage crashed few weeks ago, when the revered King told his wife he was no longer interested in the marriage and asked her to leave.

    The former Olori has since relocated to Lagos.

    ooni and Olori.JPG

    According to sources close to the estranged couple, “they have been having issues for many months now. But the Ooni finally knew his marriage to Wuraola was nearing its end after they returned from London in March.

    “While there, he (Ooni) suspected the Olori was not 100% loyal to him after he saw some text messages on her phone

    “I wish I could go into details of what he saw. Before then, she had done so many things, including traveling abroad to be by herself, and many other things that the Ooni was bitter about" the source confided in Linda Ikeji.


    Source: Linda Ikeji's Blog
     
    RemmyAlex, Aug 15, 2017 at 9:56 AM
    #1



    Comments

  2. Ka23129

    Ka23129 Member

    Na so....That's life 4 u..
     
    Ka23129, Aug 15, 2017 at 10:02 AM
    #2