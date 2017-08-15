The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi's marriage to his wife Olori Wuraola has crashed after just 17 months, LindaIkeji'sblog reports. According to the popular gist blog, the marriage crashed few weeks ago, when the revered King told his wife he was no longer interested in the marriage and asked her to leave. The former Olori has since relocated to Lagos. According to sources close to the estranged couple, “they have been having issues for many months now. But the Ooni finally knew his marriage to Wuraola was nearing its end after they returned from London in March. “While there, he (Ooni) suspected the Olori was not 100% loyal to him after he saw some text messages on her phone “I wish I could go into details of what he saw. Before then, she had done so many things, including traveling abroad to be by herself, and many other things that the Ooni was bitter about" the source confided in Linda Ikeji. Source: Linda Ikeji's Blog