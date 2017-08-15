According to a report on Linda Ikeji's blog, a new queen has already been selected for the Ooni of Ife and will be unveiled in weeks. This is coming on the heels on recent announcement of the end of the marriage of the Ooni to Olori Wuraola. "The new queen will be unveiled by the end of the month or sometime in September" a reliable source told LIB "The king of the Yorubas can not be a bachelor" ------- Reminds me of the tune from the wonderous Tina Turner: What's love got to do, got to do with it What's love but a second hand emotion What's love got to do, got to do with it Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken…