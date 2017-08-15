Submit Post Advertise

Metro Ooni Of Ife To Get New Queen In Weeks

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by siteadmin, Aug 15, 2017 at 10:49 AM. Views count: 215

  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    According to a report on Linda Ikeji's blog, a new queen has already been selected for the Ooni of Ife and will be unveiled in weeks. This is coming on the heels on recent announcement of the end of the marriage of the Ooni to Olori Wuraola.

    "The new queen will be unveiled by the end of the month or sometime in September" a reliable source told LIB "The king of the Yorubas can not be a bachelor"

    Reminds me of the tune from the wonderous Tina Turner:

    What's love got to do, got to do with it
    What's love but a second hand emotion
    What's love got to do, got to do with it
    Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken…
     
  2. ese

    ese Administrator

    Abi ohhh - wetin concern Love and Marriage.
    On another note, women that marry traditional rulers are the real MVPs
     
