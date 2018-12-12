  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Open defecation: Nigeria ranked second in the World — FG – Vanguard News Nigeria

The Federal Government, yesterday, lamented that the country ranked second amongst all nations in the world still practising open defecation.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu said this at the commissioning of Kamomi Aketi accelerated water scheme at Ayede Ogbese community in Akure, …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria

