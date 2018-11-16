Entertainment Open Letter To Billionaire’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
DJ Cuppy Adapting the popular Nollywood cliché when an African parent addresses his/her child on issues of utmost importance that requires total obedience.

“Dj cuppy, Dj cuppy, Dj cuppy, how many times did I call you ?? if I use my teeth to cut meat for you, don’t eat …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2OKvc3D

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top