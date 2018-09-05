It’s 163 days to the February 16 commencement date for the two-legged 2019 general election.
However, and strikingly too, barely five months to the sixth general election in this Fourth Republic, the funding proposal for the election has yet to be approved by the National Assembly while the long …
Read more via reubenabati.com.ng – https://ift.tt/2Cm0VHr
Get More Nigeria Political News
However, and strikingly too, barely five months to the sixth general election in this Fourth Republic, the funding proposal for the election has yet to be approved by the National Assembly while the long …
Read more via reubenabati.com.ng – https://ift.tt/2Cm0VHr
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]