According to renowned professor of economics, Pat Utomi, “Nigeria is the most miserable place to live on earth”.
As reported by The Spectator Index, the country is about to assume yet another dystopian first taking over from Angola as the #1 for infant death after becoming the poverty capital …
Read more via YNaija – https://ift.tt/2QLq2K0
Get More Nigeria Political News
As reported by The Spectator Index, the country is about to assume yet another dystopian first taking over from Angola as the #1 for infant death after becoming the poverty capital …
Read more via YNaija – https://ift.tt/2QLq2K0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[97]