Their fathers labored for Nigeria. They built a nation from nothing to something. They fought and won the civil war. They were good in anything they did. *They were mostly teachers, civil servants, artisans, farmers and traders. Few were lawyers, doctors and engineers.* Regardless of their profession, they toiled to educate their children. *They were hard working, largely incorruptible and very God fearing._They believed in family. They were stern *disciplinarians. They imbibed the work ethics of the colonialists. *Those who are educated were very bright and sound by every definition. They trained their children and children of extended family members. *They were frugal and contented.* They built our public institutions._They gave their children the best education they could afford. They denied themselves. They showed their children the way of God early. Religious bigotry was unknown to them. They were apostles of free association and religion.*These children grew up and became *self absorbed!* They jettisoned all they were taught. They are the most hypocritical in the history of Nigeria. They never fought for anything, they hold no enduring beliefs, no defining values and they stand for nothing...The worst generation brought college education into the mainstream. They are very educated and very credentialed. They went to the best schools in Nigeria and the world. They grew up in Nigeria's gilded age. Oil money was flowing freely. They did not take cue from the upright in their father's generation. They modeled their lives after the deviants of their parents generation. Their parents were noble, they were feckless!The worst generation* are enamored with material accumulation. They are avaricious and venal. They met a sterling civil service and corrupted it. They were handed a promising health sector and they compromised it. They were educated in budding world class facilities, they ruined it. Their father tilled the soil, they disdain it. *They discarded their culture and equated it with filth.* They rejected their native language as not modern and unfit to be spoken. They traded their brain for money. *They embraced Islam and Christianity and became more intolerant.*_The worst generation abandoned optimistic meritocracy. They unmoored Nigeria and reshaped it, as a nation of no standard. They abandoned the stew of shame we were fed that ostracizes the aberrant. They love travel, exotic vacations, luxury goods and anything with a high price tag. All these are not bad in themselves if they were able to acquire them from their own sweat. No! *They are patently unable to distinguish between their pockets and the treasury. They are masters of conspicuous consumption._Their parents handed them strong communal ethos, they subtracted themselves to become individualistic and self-centered.Their fathers* were open, they are closed and bigoted. Their parents gave back to society, they removed from it.They are addicted to a life of short cuts. They bought exam questions and admissions for their children to gain unfair advantage*._ _They look for every opportunity to isolate themselves in their cocoon of indifference. They swear their children will not suffer as they did. Funny! This is not the generation that fetched wood for sale to go to school. This is not the generation that worked during the day to write Exam Success and City and Guilds during the night. They are insufferable asses who project their hedonism on their children._Look around! This is the generation in the Senate and the House of Representatives. They are the ones occupying the governor mansions today. They are the one on EFCC's list. They are the lawyers holding Nigeria hostage. They are the saboteurs of Nigeria's economy. They are the enemies of Nigeria. They are the problem. They gave birth to the aimless and miseducated youths. They mortgaged Nigeria. History will record them as the worst or at best, the rot of Nigeria will be traced to them.*_