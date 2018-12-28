Politics Opposition Parties Drag President to Court over IG’s Tenure – Thisdaylive Newspaper

#1
Opposition political parties under the aegis of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, the Police Service Commission, and the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, before a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop alleged plot by the.....



Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2SpqV8i

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top