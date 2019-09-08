JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Oprah Winfrey and Jon Bon Jovi ‘secretly’ built entire communities for Hurricane Katrina families – Mail Online

#1
Oprah Winfrey built homes for 65 families who were displaced by Hurricane Katrina, the families are known as ‘Oprah’s Angels’

The residents of Angel Lane will forever be grateful to Oprah Winfrey for saving their lives. When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans 14 years ago, the world’s most …

families.JPG

via News | Mail Online – https://ift.tt/2ORtSBu

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top