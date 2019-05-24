Entertainment Organisers of Ghana Music Awards Ban And Strip Off Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy awards they won – 360Nobs.com

#1
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been banned Indefinitely from the annual Ghana Music Awards. The ban was announced at a press conference the organizers of the awards held on Thursday in Accra to brief the press about the outcome organizers have taken.

Announcing the sanctions for the two dancehall artistes, chairman …



via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2VYMJ0t

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top