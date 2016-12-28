Pastor Ayodele Oritsejafor, former National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has declared that God will make a way for Nigeria in 2017. Pastor Oritsejafor made the declaration during a chat with the Press in Warri; DAILY POST reports. He said,''My new year message for 2017 to Nigerians is very simple. Jesus, if you study your Bible is called the Rock, not a rock. That means stability. Jesus is the Stability of humanity. “If we can rest on Him and rest in Him, which also means trust in Him, believe me, one way or the other he knows how to do what must be done to make Nnigeria a great Nation. “We must keep hope alive. Nigerians must never loose faith in God. Sometimes, man can fail you but I promise you God will never fail you. He is stable; He is steady. Let us depend on the Rock. He will make a way in 2017.”