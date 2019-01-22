Orji Kalu’s orderly allegedly shot a man at Amafia Iheochiwa in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State during the weekend, during an APC campaign in the state.
The man who was allegedly shot by Orji Kalu’s orderly, is said to be in a critical condition at …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2R43Y9x
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The man who was allegedly shot by Orji Kalu’s orderly, is said to be in a critical condition at …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2R43Y9x
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]