Former Governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday said the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is in London, where he had earlier fled.Kalu disclosed this in an interview with newsmen after meeting former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi in Minna to canvass support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.