Ortom: No part of Benue will be captured under my watch – The Sun News

    Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has vowed that he will do everything possible to ensure that no part of the state is captured by terrorists and other armed groups under his watch.

    The Governor stated this at the wedding reception for Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Ankor held at the Benue State University College of Health Sciences, Makurdi on Saturday, saying that those who think Benue belongs to them are “dreamer(s)”.


