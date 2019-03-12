Politics Ortom Reacts As INEC Declares Benue Election Inconclusive – Naijaloaded

#1
Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to declare the Saturday’s governorship election in the state as inconclusive.

We report that Prof Sebastian Maimako, the Returning Officer …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2u1awwk

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top