Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to declare the Saturday’s governorship election in the state as inconclusive.
We report that Prof Sebastian Maimako, the Returning Officer …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2u1awwk
Get More Nigeria Political News
We report that Prof Sebastian Maimako, the Returning Officer …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2u1awwk
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]