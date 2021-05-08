Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ortom slams El-Rufai, calls him a sycophant who has misled Buhari - New Telegraph
Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Saturday described his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai as a "sycophant, ethnic champion and religious bigot" who hates anyone who does not share the same faith with him. Ortom added that the Kaduna governor was one of the “very few persons” who misled…
www.newtelegraphng.com