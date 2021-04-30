Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ortom to Garba Shehu: I have no personal grudge against Buhari - New Telegraph
*Says President not aware Shehu spoke on his behalf *Insists on national security summit, emergency rule on security Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Friday said that he bears no personal grudge against President Mohammadu Buhari as misconstrued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mallam...
www.newtelegraphng.com