Politics Ortom to Garba Shehu: I have no personal grudge against Buhari – New Telegraph News


Ortom to Garba Shehu: I have no personal grudge against Buhari - New Telegraph

*Says President not aware Shehu spoke on his behalf *Insists on national security summit, emergency rule on security Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Friday said that he bears no personal grudge against President Mohammadu Buhari as misconstrued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mallam...
