Ortom weeps as herdsmen attack Benue IDP camp, kill seven, injure scores – New Telegraph News


Ortom weeps as herdsmen attack Benue IDP camp, kill seven, injure scores - New Telegraph

…as Benue takes herders’ case to int'l community Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, went emotional and wept profusely when he sighted seven corpses of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were killed by invading armed Fulani militants at the Abagena Camp while many others were...
