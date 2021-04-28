Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ortom weeps as herdsmen attack Benue IDP camp, kill seven, injure scores - New Telegraph
…as Benue takes herders’ case to int'l community Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, went emotional and wept profusely when he sighted seven corpses of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were killed by invading armed Fulani militants at the Abagena Camp while many others were...
www.newtelegraphng.com