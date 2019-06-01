Japan’s Naomi Osaka reacts after retiring during her singles match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Singapore. Photo: AFP World number one Naomi Osaka’s hopes of winning a third successive Grand Slam ended Saturday when she was knocked out of …
read more via Punch Newspapers – http://bit.ly/2WH2Pv8
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via Punch Newspapers – http://bit.ly/2WH2Pv8
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]