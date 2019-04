Former Super Eagles striker Peter Odemwingie has announced his retirement from football at the UEFA’s Equal Game conference at Wembley on Wednesday. Osaze Odemwingie was quoted as saying by Skysports, “It’s an emotional day, so many memories go through your head. “I didn’t know how to do it or …Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2K81319 Get More Nigeria Sports News