Below is the full list of winners at the 2019 Oscar Awards which held at the Dolby Theattre, Los Angeles California.
The night saw Black Panther winner the Oscar awards for best costume design, production design and original score....
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TfTI2W
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The night saw Black Panther winner the Oscar awards for best costume design, production design and original score....
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TfTI2W
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]