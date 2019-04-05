President Muhammadu Buhari has joined all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in felicitating with party Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on his 67th birthday.He congratulated him for providing purposeful, courageous and tenacious leadership.According to a statement issued by 12.09a.m on Friday by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the President affirmed that Comrade Oshiomhole, after many years of serving as a labour leader, brought a new dynamism into the collective effort to make democracy and development more inclusive in the country, recognising his vibrant relationship with Nigerian workers and ordinary people.