A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Emokpaire, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari, to call for the sack of the parties’ national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. He also condemned the use of “children and street urchins” for protests against the ...Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HQpR9O Get More Nigeria Political News