Somehow and understandably, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has become an issue in the ever-increasing conversations around leadership and reforms in our party.
APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole He has also become the issue in …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2lhOMeE
Get More Nigeria Political News
APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole He has also become the issue in …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2lhOMeE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]