Facts are beginning to unfold on how the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole played a major role in the selection of key actors in the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led Edo government, contrary to the chairman’s claim that he backed only one of the commissioners …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/38Z7CeN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/38Z7CeN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]