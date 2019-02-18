Nigerian politics is really getting interesting. Before it’s opposition parties that used to cry with no one listening.
But now, even the ruling party are finding it difficult to understand what the electoral umpire, INEC, are doing. The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has alleged …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2IlirPa
Get More Nigeria Political News
But now, even the ruling party are finding it difficult to understand what the electoral umpire, INEC, are doing. The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has alleged …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2IlirPa
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]