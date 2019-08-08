National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has proffered ways to having a stable and peaceful Nigeria.
In his reckoning, the ruling party must be pro-poor, work towards lifting Nigerians out of poverty and recreate the middle …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2MLA2QR
Get More Nigeria Political News
In his reckoning, the ruling party must be pro-poor, work towards lifting Nigerians out of poverty and recreate the middle …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2MLA2QR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]