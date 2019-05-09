Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has accused Adams Oshiomhole of hunting him after he ensured his emergence as chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
“There is nothing personal between me and Adams Oshiomhole other than the fact that he …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2Vfgogx
Get More Nigeria Political News
“There is nothing personal between me and Adams Oshiomhole other than the fact that he …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2Vfgogx
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]