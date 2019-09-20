Politics Oshiomhole: I am a he-goat - Pm News

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has debunked reports that he was placed under house arrest and also described himself as the ‘he-goat’ of Edo politics.

Oshiomhole spoke Friday afternoon, while addressing journalists at his Benin GRA residence, where Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a new APC convert from the PDP, was presented to him by Hillard Etta, the national vice chairman (south-south) of the party

OShiomole.jpg


