National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has debunked reports that he was placed under house arrest and also described himself as the ‘he-goat’ of Edo politics.Oshiomhole spoke Friday afternoon, while addressing journalists at his Benin GRA residence, where Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a new APC convert from the PDP, was presented to him by Hillard Etta, the national vice chairman (south-south) of the party