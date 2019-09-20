Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), arrived in Benin, Edo state capital, on Thursday, assuring his supporters that the rally to receive defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will still hold.
The leadership of the party had organised the rally to welcome Osagie Ize-Iyamu, governorship candidate of the PDP in 2016, into its fold but the government of Edo kicked against it.
Philip Shuaibu, the deputy governor, had headed to the force headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, explaining that the rally could trigger violence
