Politics Oshiomhole, Obaseki faceoff: Edo traditional rulers fix Jan. 2 for fasting, prayer – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The Edo Council of Traditional Rulers will, on Jan. 2, 2020, embark on fasting and prayer to seek God’s intervention in the ongoing crisis in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and his immediate predecessor and National …

x50k9kpTURBXy81NzZmNzUxZDlmYzNkYzRhNzIyYzUyNzg5Yzg0NGNjNi5wbmeSlQMABc0BnMznlQLNAwcAw8OCoTABoTEB.jpeg

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZAR7RW

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top