JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Oshiomhole: Obaseki fired the only commissioner I nominated - DailyPost

#1
Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, removed the only commissioner he nominated into his cabinet.

In an interview with Channels Television, Oshiomhole said the governor took the action after a reconciliatory meeting between him and his successor.

He said four other governors attended the meeting.

oshiobaba.jpg


READ MORE
 
[132]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top