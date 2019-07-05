Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, removed the only commissioner he nominated into his cabinet.
In an interview with Channels Television, Oshiomhole said the governor took the action after a reconciliatory meeting between him and his successor.
He said four other governors attended the meeting.
