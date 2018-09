The new All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, comes into the saddle at a time when the party is in crises.This was why TheNEWS team, made up of Ademola Adegbamigbe, Ayorinde Oluokun and photo journalist, Femi Ipaye, went after the APC boss. For …Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Oyr0oc Get More Nigeria Political News