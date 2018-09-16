  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics Oshiomhole opens up on Saraki’s plot to scatter APC – PM NEWS Nigeria

#1
The new All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, comes into the saddle at a time when the party is in crises.

This was why TheNEWS team, made up of Ademola Adegbamigbe, Ayorinde Oluokun and photo journalist, Femi Ipaye, went after the APC boss. For …



Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Oyr0oc

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[99]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top