Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has broken his silence on the call for revolution which led to the arrest of Omoyele Sowore.
Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) during the elections, was on Saturday arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2YVrERr
Get More Nigeria Political News
Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) during the elections, was on Saturday arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2YVrERr
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]