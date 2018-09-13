A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday berated the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole over a comment that the ruling party was the largest in the world.
Omokri said Oshiomhole’s comment was an indication that he was suffering from the, “stress of …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2xfrmJ2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Omokri said Oshiomhole’s comment was an indication that he was suffering from the, “stress of …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2xfrmJ2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]